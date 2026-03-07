First Trust Advisors LP Has $314.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot worth $314,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.3% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $358.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.58 and its 200-day moving average is $378.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.65%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,515 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Launched a real‑time GPS delivery tracker for big & bulky materials aimed at Pro customers — this product should reduce jobsite downtime, deepen contractor relationships and increase service stickiness for Home Depot’s high-value Pro channel. PR Newswire: Delivery Tracker

Launched a real‑time GPS delivery tracker for big & bulky materials aimed at Pro customers — this product should reduce jobsite downtime, deepen contractor relationships and increase service stickiness for Home Depot’s high-value Pro channel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media endorsement from Jim Cramer — he flagged HD as a core holding for when rates are cut, which can lift investor interest in cyclical/interest-rate-sensitive names. MSN: Jim Cramer

Bullish media endorsement from Jim Cramer — he flagged HD as a core holding for when rates are cut, which can lift investor interest in cyclical/interest-rate-sensitive names. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased to $2.33 quarterly (annualized $9.32, ~2.6% yield) — supports income investor demand and underscores management’s confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat: HD overview

Dividend increased to $2.33 quarterly (annualized $9.32, ~2.6% yield) — supports income investor demand and underscores management’s confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional repositioning — several smaller institutional buys reported in Q4 but overall ownership remains concentrated (≈71% institutional). These moves are incremental and not large directional shifts. MarketBeat: Institutional activity

Institutional repositioning — several smaller institutional buys reported in Q4 but overall ownership remains concentrated (≈71% institutional). These moves are incremental and not large directional shifts. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — majority of analysts rate HD Buy/Moderate Buy with a consensus target above the current price, but several firms trimmed targets recently; investors watch revisions for guidance on earnings momentum. Yahoo: Buy/Sell/Hold discussion

Mixed analyst coverage — majority of analysts rate HD Buy/Moderate Buy with a consensus target above the current price, but several firms trimmed targets recently; investors watch revisions for guidance on earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Richard McPhail sold 2,550 shares (~$940k). Insider sales can prompt short‑term selling or investor caution even when not uncommon. InsiderTrades: CFO sale

Insider selling — CFO Richard McPhail sold 2,550 shares (~$940k). Insider sales can prompt short‑term selling or investor caution even when not uncommon. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line softness and valuation pressure — Q4 revenue fell ~3.8% YoY despite an EPS beat, and some commentary/articles flag valuation concerns relative to growth. High leverage (debt/equity ~3.6) and a payout ratio near ~65% increase sensitivity to slower sales. Yahoo: Delivery tracker + valuation note

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

