JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 924,726 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 924,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Smith & Nephew SNATS worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Saturna Capital Corp bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the second quarter worth $321,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 9.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,175,000 after buying an additional 270,480 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,604,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 63,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 281.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

