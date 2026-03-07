JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.74 Million Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Andersons worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Andersons alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 262.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 273,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 198,029 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter worth $6,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Andersons by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,722,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,287,000 after buying an additional 176,972 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 4,985.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, Director John T. Stout, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,755. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $170,979.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,697.64. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,105. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANDE

Andersons Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.