Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Acquires 375,000 Shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Compass Pathways comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned about 0.63% of Compass Pathways worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in Compass Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Compass Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Lifesci Capital raised Compass Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compass Pathways from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $631.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

