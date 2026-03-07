Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,035,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,077,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 2,096,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 447,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 49,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 474,908 shares in the company, valued at $29,971,443.88. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 40,164 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $2,534,750.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,269.38. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 485,836 shares of company stock worth $32,117,910. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $264.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10461.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

