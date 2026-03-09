Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Lifted by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $298.30 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

