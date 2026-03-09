Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $257.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.70.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

