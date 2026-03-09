Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Bank OZK $OZK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

