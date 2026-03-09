Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 620.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $39,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,835.11. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $362,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,890. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $169.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.73. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

