Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 85,057 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 856,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,057 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,792,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after buying an additional 155,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,346.24. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.21.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

