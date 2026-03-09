Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $683,000 in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,724 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 2,227,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,482,935,000 after buying an additional 2,038,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.