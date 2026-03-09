NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,623 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,248,120 shares of company stock valued at $225,672,814. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

