Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $5.09 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 309,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after acquiring an additional 498,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,612,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $501.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.70%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.