Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.14.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $461.11 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.96 and its 200-day moving average is $422.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

