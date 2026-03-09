206,531 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Bought by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 206,531 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,818 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $80,376,000 after acquiring an additional 799,030 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $1,324,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 227.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 117,096 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 81,291 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 244.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,624,707 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $3,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Rivian's planned global R2 SUV rollout and a managed‑charging partnership with EnergyHub expand addressable market and introduce potential recurring software/grid revenue — a clear growth catalyst if production and software monetization scale.

Positive Sentiment: TechCrunch reports Rivian is attempting one of the fastest new‑model launches in U.S. history for the R2; a successful rapid ramp could materially improve volumes and unit economics (high upside but execution risk remains).

Positive Sentiment: Several bullish retail/investor pieces argue the R2 could be a "Model 3"‑style inflection if demand and margins cooperate, which supports investor optimism ahead of near‑term catalysts.

Positive Sentiment: Director Jay Flatley recently disclosed a 490‑share purchase (small scale) — insider buying tends to be read positively by markets even when size is modest.

Neutral Sentiment: Rivian presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference; investor Q&A offers management color on R2 timing, margins and capital allocation but is not an immediate market mover by itself.

Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America began/reinstated coverage — new institutional coverage can affect liquidity and visibility, though the impact depends on the published rating.

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split on demand, margins and regulatory risk; mixed ratings and wide price‑target dispersion suggest ongoing volatility rather than clear consensus direction.

Neutral Sentiment: Several hedge funds and institutional investors have adjusted positions recently; institutional ownership remains high, which can amplify moves but also stabilizes liquidity.

Negative Sentiment: OSHA has opened a probe into a worker fatality at a Rivian Illinois warehouse; the investigation (which could take months) raises near‑term regulatory, reputational and potential operational risk.

Negative Sentiment: Bank of America assigned an Underperform with a $14 target — a prominent sell‑side call that can pressure sentiment and act as an immediate headwind for the stock.

Negative Sentiment: CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares at an average price of $15 on March 3 — a sizable insider sale that often weighs on near‑term sentiment despite his large remaining stake.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,422.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,044.80. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,938 shares of company stock worth $2,675,717. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

