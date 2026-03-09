Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 704,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 165,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 599,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,781,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.61.

MA stock opened at $521.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $465.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

