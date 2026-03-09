Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Emmis Acquisition Corp. $EMISU

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emmis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMISU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Emmis Acquisition comprises about 1.6% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emmis Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emmis Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Emmis Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Emmis Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Emmis Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,747,000.

Emmis Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EMISU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Emmis Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Emmis Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

