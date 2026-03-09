DLD Asset Management LP Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Itron makes up about 0.0% of DLD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Itron alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Itron by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ITRI. Johnson Rice raised shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 6,948 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $691,603.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,820.48. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $446,536.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,969.24. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,180 shares of company stock worth $5,085,475. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.