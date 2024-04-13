Financial Insights Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 411,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.72. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

