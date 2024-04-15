Clarius Group LLC Has $269,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

