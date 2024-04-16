Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,284 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Envista worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

