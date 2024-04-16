ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 152.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $8,825,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.