Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.