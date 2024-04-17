Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,274,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,421,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

