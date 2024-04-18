Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $28,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.