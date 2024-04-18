New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 121,716 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 559,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $622.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.