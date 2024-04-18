Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.2 %

Otter Tail stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

