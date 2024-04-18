Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 1,207,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after buying an additional 1,203,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

HAIN stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $517.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

