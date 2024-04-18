2,755 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.34.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.80 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

