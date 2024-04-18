NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 114 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,268,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
MDY stock opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.83. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.