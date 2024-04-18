Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,285,000 after buying an additional 60,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 659,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,763,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,103,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $105.42 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

