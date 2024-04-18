R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $155.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

