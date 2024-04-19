Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $21.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $21,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $198.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.