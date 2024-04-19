Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Sutro Biopharma worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 38,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

