Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 17,751 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Allakos worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 134.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,359 shares in the last quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 2.0% in the third quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 4,987,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allakos by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 548,316 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 81.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 104.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

