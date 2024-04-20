Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

