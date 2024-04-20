Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,849,000 after buying an additional 88,811 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,701,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 223,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

