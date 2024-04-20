New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 2,507 LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

