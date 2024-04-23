Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $3.60. Aemetis shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 716,903 shares changing hands.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aemetis

Aemetis Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth $150,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth $166,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.