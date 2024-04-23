Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.21

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.28. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 444,900 shares traded.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
