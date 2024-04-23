Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.21

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.28. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 444,900 shares traded.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

