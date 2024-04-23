Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,353,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,568,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

