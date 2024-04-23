Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 861,343 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 861,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,251 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

