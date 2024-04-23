Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $57.61 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

