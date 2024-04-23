Newton One Investments LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newton One Investments LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 183,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.80 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.