Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.0 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.