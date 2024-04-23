Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IONS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $333,787.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,434 shares of company stock worth $2,556,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

