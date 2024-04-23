SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,824 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Equitable by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,907 shares of company stock worth $8,338,649. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

