SVB Wealth LLC Takes $267,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIVB. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3,213.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 68,149 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DIVB stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

