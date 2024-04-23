Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of VRRM opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

