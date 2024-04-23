Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.70 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR stock opened at $7,806.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,717.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,942.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

